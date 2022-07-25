Flights suspended at Dallas Love Field after shots fired in airport

DALLAS – Flight operations at Dallas Love Field were suspended Monday after a woman fired shots inside the airport.

“Passengers should refrain from coming to Dallas Love Field at this time as flight operations have been suspended. Travelers should check directly with their airline for the latest updates on their flight status. Thank you for your patience,” airport officials posted on Twitter.

A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside the airport just after 11 a.m. before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities said.

Video shows passengers react to shooting:

Authorities say a 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas’ Love Field Airport before an officer shot and wounded her.

During a news conference, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said the woman was dropped off at the airport, walked inside near the ticketing counters and then entered a bathroom. She emerged wearing a hooded sweatshirt or some other clothing that she hadn’t arrived in, pulled a gun and fired several shots, apparently at the ceiling, he said.

“At this point, we don’t know where exactly the individual was aiming,” Garcia said.

An officer who was nearby shot the woman in her “lower extremities,” wounding her and enabling her to be taken into custody, Garcia said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Garcia said the incident is over but airport officials said flight operations are still suspended.