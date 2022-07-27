Southwest Side home heavily damaged in early morning fire

SAFD said a fire broke out after 3 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in the 5600 block of Stonybrook Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A home on the Southwest Side was heavily damaged in a fire early Wednesday morning.

SAFD said the fire broke out after 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of Stonybrook Drive, not far from Old Pearsall Road and Southwest Military Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they found that the home was fully engulfed in flames. They were able to quickly knock down the fire, but the home could be a total loss, authorities said.

No one was home at the time and no one was injured.

Fire investigators were on the scene Wednesday to determine the cause of the fire.

