SAPD issues endangered child alert for missing 12-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on the North-West Side.

Destannie Flores was last seen on July 29 on the 4000 block of Ty Terrace Street.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Destannie is right-handed with straight ear top-length hair. She was last seen wearing light blue pants, black tennis shoes, and carrying a green backpack with polka dots on it. She also has braces on the top and bottom of her teeth.

Police say the missing endangered child has a diagnosed medical condition.

According to SAPD, Destannie also has an alias name known as Emma Max.

If you have information about the location of this missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department’s missing person’s unit at 210-207-7660.