Take a video tour of $18.5 million ranch currently for sale in Uvalde County

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – An 8,440-acre ranch is currently for sale in Uvalde County.

Foster Farm & Ranch Real Estate shared photos of the $18.5 million ranch with KSAT that show the property’s mile-long Nueces River frontage.

Scott King, the owner of the ranch, said a grove of piñon pine trees, along with other unique features of the property, is what prompted him to purchase the land nearly 10 years ago.

“But now, our family is continuing to grow and we’re all moving in different directions. It’s time we let someone else enjoy all the Texas beauty Nineteen Mile has to offer,” said King.

The property is called Nineteen Mile Ranch due to a seasonal creek that runs through the northern part of the ranch. The creek is lined with limestone ridges and bluffs and large trees.

“The property is peppered with remnants of cooking fires from ancient Native American campsites. Stone arrowheads, spear points, blade fragments, and other handmade tools can be found throughout the ranch,” according to a press release.

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom lodge that overlooks the river is included with the property.

“The ranch is also home to a variety of native wildlife and multiple species of free range exotics, including aoudad and axis deer. Whitetail deer are common throughout the ranch, as are javelina, feral hogs, and Rio Grande Turkey,” according to the listing.

Nineteen Mile Ranch is located 19 miles northwest of Uvalde.

Nineteen Mile Ranch is topographically diverse, with elevations ranging from 1,100 feet along the river bottom to 1,700 feet at the highest peaks. (Foster Farm & Ranch)

