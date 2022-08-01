Here’s what home sale listing trends look like by ZIP code for the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – The housing market has taken a dramatic swing over the past year with record low interest rates, but now those rates are climbing.

Marketing statistics provided by the San Antonio Board of Realtors show the median price of homes in the San Antonio area has skyrocketed 20% from June 2021 to June 2022.

While homes are on the market for an average of just 29 days, available listings have actually increased in some areas.

ZIP codes with the sharpest increase in the number of home listings in the KSAT viewing area are 78052 near Lytle and 78224 on San Antonio’s South Side.

The ZIP codes with the sharpest decline in active home listings are 78215, 78257, 78214 and 78152.

Ad

You can track the monthly changes for residential single family home listings in San Antonio and the surrounding areas by viewing the chart below.

The chart will update every month. Click here if you are having trouble viewing the chart.

Related: