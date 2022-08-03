Tiff’s Treats to offer free cookie on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

SAN ANTONIO – Austin-based cookie chain Tiff’s Treats is celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day by giving out free warm chocolate chip cookies in all of its stores on Thursday.

Customers must be present to receive their free cookies. There is a limit of one per customer.

Dessert lovers can pick up their cookies from any of the 78 Tiff’s Treats locations.

San Antonio locations are listed below:

1221 Broadway #114, San Antonio, TX 78215

726 Northwest Loop 410 #106, San Antonio, TX 78216

11745 I-10 #140, San Antonio, TX 78230

139 N Loop 1604 E #102, San Antonio, TX 78232

8110 W Loop 1604 N #104, San Antonio, TX 78254