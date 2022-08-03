102º

Tiff’s Treats to offer free cookie on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Chocolate Chip Cookies by Tiff's Treats. (Tiff's Treats)

SAN ANTONIO – Austin-based cookie chain Tiff’s Treats is celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day by giving out free warm chocolate chip cookies in all of its stores on Thursday.

Customers must be present to receive their free cookies. There is a limit of one per customer.

Dessert lovers can pick up their cookies from any of the 78 Tiff’s Treats locations.

San Antonio locations are listed below:

  • 1221 Broadway #114, San Antonio, TX 78215
  • 726 Northwest Loop 410 #106, San Antonio, TX 78216
  • 11745 I-10 #140, San Antonio, TX 78230
  • 139 N Loop 1604 E #102, San Antonio, TX 78232
  • 8110 W Loop 1604 N #104, San Antonio, TX 78254

