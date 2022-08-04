San Antonio singer, ‘American Idol’ contestant premieres music video on the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

South Side born and raised and Southside ISD alumni Savannah Votion will be premiering her new music video to her single “Exclusiva” this month at Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse.

The new single also features “Queen of the South” actor Ricky Versetti, who is a Latin American artist out of Texas with a musical style ranging from hip hop and R&B to Spanish hip hop and reggaetón. He is also a writer who has written songs and melodies for different artists in various genres. He just released the single “California Dreams” that features Latin Grammy nominee Baby Bash.

Savannah Votion. (Live from the Southside)

“Exclusiva, to me, represents Latinos coming together regardless of genre and boundaries to make beautiful art for the people and the culture,” Votion said. “The song represents musical chemistry and the power of music. The song came together in a matter of hours all the way from the organic creation of the music by producer Ace1 to the easy flow of lyrics that came to me after. The song is infused with various Latin sounds from various Latin genres with an upbeat tempo perfect for any style of dancing. Filming the video (which I directed) was a lot of fun; we filmed at the Wonder Chamber in San Antonio in about 6 hours.”

Votion is a dynamic singer with an astounding stage presence paired with a powerful voice that radiates across every genre, whether it be Tejano, mariachi, blues, rock or pop.

She’s also a former “American Idol” contestant (Season 12) and began her singing career at 10 years old. She released her first album at 13 years old.

What many might not know is that Votion is influenced by Ana Gabriel because her voice can demand an audience and keep their attention for the duration of the performance. Another inspiration is Celine Dion for not only her vocal range and power but also for semi-private surprises such as studying ballet to improve the craft through exquisite lines and dramatic poses.

Shortly after “American Idol,” Votion released the self-titled album “Savannah” in July 2013.

This evolved to other projects including partnering with Gabriel Zavala, Angel Cano and Acmed Tuesta to release the single “Loca Peligrosa.” That led her to win her first award in the Tejano Music Awards for best music video.

She also took home a Tejano All-Star Award for entertainer of the year. You can also find Votion on her own weekly self-titled radio show “Savannah V” on KLMO 98.9 FM.

The music video premiere will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse, located at 815 Pleasanton Road.



