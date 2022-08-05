WATCH LIVE: Metro Health hosts forum on monkeypox to provide information, answer questions

SAN ANTONIO – Metro Health experts will hold an informational session and answer questions about the monkeypox virus on Thursday evening.

The event will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Woodlawn Pointe.

You can watch the livestream in the video player above, starting at 7 p.m.

Metro Health shared the following information about monkeypox:

Monkeypox can cause a rash that may look like pimples or blisters, sometimes with a flu-like illness.

Having multiple or anonymous sex partners may increase your chances for exposure to monkeypox. Limiting your number of sex partners may reduce the possibility of exposure.

Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact. It is not limited to the LGBTQ+ community.

