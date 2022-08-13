Man dies at hospital after he was found shot on East Side street

Neighbors heard gunshots and found a man shot in the neck at N. Polaris & Canton St. early Saturday morning

SAN ANTONIO – Police are still looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning at an East Side intersection.

According to information from SAPD, neighbors called for help after hearing shots fired. Officers arrived at the intersection of N. Polaris & Canton St. just after 1:30 a.m. to find a man in a pool of blood.

He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the neck in critical condition. He died a short time later at the hospital.

Police said the man appeared to be homeless.