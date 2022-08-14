SAPD: 2 men breaking into storage units arrested after police chase

SAN ANTONIO – Two men in their 40s have been arrested after they allegedly broke into multiple storage units on the city’s far West Side early Saturday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 7:20 a.m. at a storage facility in the 2400 block of SW Loop 410.

According to police, officers arrived to find the two men burglarizing the storage units. Police said the men ran off, but were eventually caught by officers.

Investigators say at least 15 units were found to have been broken into. Police did not say what was being taken.

The 40 year old and 43-year-old man were taken into police custody.

They are charged with burglary.