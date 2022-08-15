Sleep safari style and sip sweet wine at a Texas honey farm

NAVASOTA, Texas – A unique Texas glamping experience lets guests sleep in safari tents in the heart of a working honey farm.

BeeWeaver Honey Farm is located in Navasota, a 3-hour drive east of downtown San Antonio.

“What began as a hobby for the hosts’ great-grandparents after acquiring ten bee colonies as a wedding gift in 1888, has now become a passion and livelihood for four generations that followed,” according to Glamping Hub.

BeeWeaver Honey Farm (GlampingHub)

Guests can learn about bees, beekeeping, honey and mead during their stay.

Each safari tent comes with two twin beds and an AC unit for those hot summer nights.

The apiary isn’t the only thing creating a buzz at the farm. In 2018, the beekeeping Weaver family joined with the mead-making Murray family to create Wildflyer Mead.

“Wildflyer Mead is a unique spin on traditional honey wine. Made from locally sourced, right next door in the Honey House, BeeWeaver honey and fresh seasonal fruit, most Wildflyer mead is seasonal,” a Glamping Hub blog post states.

Glampers can try a myriad of meads at the farm’s tasting room.

The entire farm is equipped with Wi-Fi and also has shared spaces for glampers like a picnic table, fire pit, grill, community garden, screened-in porch, bee observation deck and more.

Glamping tents cost around $220 a night, on average, depending on the dates.

Pets are welcome at BeeWeaver Honey Farm.