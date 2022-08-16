You can get free ice cream all month at Sea World San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Visitors at Sea World San Antonio can chill out with free ice cream all month long.

A Sea World spokesperson said each day throughout August, any guest can get a free order of Dippin’ Dots ice cream.

Also this month, Sea World is celebrating National Roller Coaster Day on Tuesday.

“In addition to fascinating marine life, the park has six roller coasters, some themed after marine animals and conservation, that guests can experience on National Roller Coaster Day and every day: The Great White, Steel Eel, Journey to Atlantis, Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster, Super Grover’s Boxcar Derby, and Texas Stingray,” the spokesperson said.

