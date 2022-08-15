Bring Your dog to the San Antonio Botanical Garden through August

SAN ANTONIO – For $5, visitors can bring their dogs with them (on leashes) as they tour the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s 38 acres between 8 and 11 a.m. each day this month.
Members enjoy free admission with a $5 add-on per leashed dog. Non-members will pay an admission fee and $5 per leashed dog, according to the Botanical Garden website.
- All dogs on-site must have up-to-date shots and registrations.
- Aggressive dogs will be removed from the Garden at the discretion of the management; no refunds.
- No dogs will be allowed in the Garden after 11 a.m.
- No dogs will be allowed in the Zachry Foundation Culinary Garden, Family Adventure Garden, or Children’s Vegetable Garden.
- All dogs must stay on marked paths and must remain on a leash.
