80º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Bring Your dog to the San Antonio Botanical Garden through August

Dogs must be on a leash and must leave the Garden by 12 p.m.

Emily Ramirez

Tags: San Antonio Botanical Garden, Dogs, Things To Do, San Antonio
Bring your dog to the San Antonio Botanical Garden through August. (Todd Arena)

SAN ANTONIO – For $5, visitors can bring their dogs with them (on leashes) as they tour the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s 38 acres between 8 and 11 a.m. each day this month.

Members enjoy free admission with a $5 add-on per leashed dog. Non-members will pay an admission fee and $5 per leashed dog, according to the Botanical Garden website.

  • All dogs on-site must have up-to-date shots and registrations.
  • Aggressive dogs will be removed from the Garden at the discretion of the management; no refunds.
  • No dogs will be allowed in the Garden after 11 a.m.
  • No dogs will be allowed in the Zachry Foundation Culinary Garden, Family Adventure Garden, or Children’s Vegetable Garden.
  • All dogs must stay on marked paths and must remain on a leash.

READ MORE:

Royal Blue Grocery to open second San Antonio location this year

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email