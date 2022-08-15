Bring your dog to the San Antonio Botanical Garden through August.

SAN ANTONIO – For $5, visitors can bring their dogs with them (on leashes) as they tour the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s 38 acres between 8 and 11 a.m. each day this month.

Members enjoy free admission with a $5 add-on per leashed dog. Non-members will pay an admission fee and $5 per leashed dog, according to the Botanical Garden website.

All dogs on-site must have up-to-date shots and registrations.

Aggressive dogs will be removed from the Garden at the discretion of the management; no refunds.

No dogs will be allowed in the Garden after 11 a.m.

No dogs will be allowed in the Zachry Foundation Culinary Garden, Family Adventure Garden, or Children’s Vegetable Garden.

All dogs must stay on marked paths and must remain on a leash.

