18-year-old in backyard wounded in shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old standing in his backyard was wounded in a shooting late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. outside a home in the 500 block of Kirk Place, just south of Highway 90 on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to police, the teen was simply in his backyard when he was shot in the arm.

The victim told police he thought the gunshot may have come from the direction of the highway. He was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Detectives are investigating, but so far there are no suspects.