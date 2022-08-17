After months of searching, San Antonio police track down suspect in East Side murder

San Antonio police have caught up with a man who they believe is tied to a murder at an East Side home earlier this year.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have caught up with a man who they believe is tied to a murder at an East Side home earlier this year.

They took Tyrell Desean Jones, 28, into custody late Tuesday morning.

Investigators had identified Jones as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest in May.

They believe he murdered Castatroy Barnett, 22, who was found shot to death inside a home in the 1200 block of Paso Hondo.

An arrest warrant affidavit says witnesses told police Jones was the only person inside the home with Barnett at the time.

The affidavit also says surveillance video shows Jones leaving the home with a gun in his hand.

It does not mention the motive for the murder.

However, police believe Jones and Barnett knew each other, according to the affidavit.

Jones was booked into jail Tuesday afternoon on a charge of murder.

His bond is set at $250,000.

More on KSAT: