Local News

San Antonio City Clerk office to close for two days for state training

All City Clerk office services will resume on Wednesday, August 31

Emily Ramirez

View of downtown San Antonio (Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio’s City Clerk’s office will be closed for two days in August for training meetings.

The City Clerk offices at 719 S. Santa Rosa Avenue will be closed Monday, Aug. 29 and Tuesday, Aug. 30 for mandatory State of Texas Vital Records and Passport training and City of San Antonio training, according to a news release.

The City Clerk’s office at City Hall, located at 100 Military Plaza, will be closed on Tuesday, August 30, for training.

All Office of the City Clerk services will resume services on August 31.

This closure will impact these city services:

  • Birth and Death Records
  • Passport
  • Municipal Records
  • Election and Ethics

