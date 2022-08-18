SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday

Tools will be auctioned off by SAPD on Aug. 24.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month.

The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd.

Registration and viewing of the forfeited property will start at 5:30 p.m. on the date of the auction.

Approximately 100 items will be auctioned off.

All items of forfeited property offered for sale are court awarded and considered surplus by the San Antonio Police Department.

A detailed list of items available for Wednesday’s auction has not been made available, however, police shared several photos of tools that will be auctioned off.

