Father helped 14-year-old son escape from authorities searching for him at Ingram Park Mall, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A 48-year-old man helped his 14-year-old son elude law enforcement authorities who were searching for him inside Ingram Park Mall, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday.

The boy, along with another 14-year-old boy, were being sought Friday after they were involved in a vehicle pursuit on suspicion that they fired shots out of a vehicle in a neighborhood near Potranco and Grosenbacher, Salazar said. The lengthy chase ended in the mall parking lot.

Deputies were able to detain one of the boys, but the other one ran into the mall and was later unable to be located.

Salazar said the teen quickly left the mall and went to another business, where he called his father, who brought him a change of clothes and drove him away.

Deputies executed a search warrant Monday for an apartment complex in the 130 block of Exeter Place Drive, where they arrested the boy’s father, Mike Fuentes, Salazar said. Fuentes’ son, who is not being identified due to being a juvenile, remains at large. Deputies found three weapons at the apartment.

Salazar said the boy is considered to be armed and dangerous is not to be confronted. He also said a handgun that was found in Macy’s on Saturday was probably discarded by him. Another handgun was found in the car, which was reported stolen.

