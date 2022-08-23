Lightning strike causes fire near oil tank, SAWS facility on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A lightning strike caused a grass fire near an oil tank at a South Side site near a SAWS facility Monday night, according to officials.

Emergency crews responded to the 4500 block of Hardy Road, east of I-37 and south of Loop 1604, just after 9 p.m.

Joe Arrington, the public information officer for San Antonio Fire Department, said no injuries have been reported so far.

A power outage in the area was also reported.

Anne Hayden, a spokesperson for SAWS, said water customers shouldn’t be impacted by the fire near the SAWS H2Oaks facility.