Lightning strike causes fire near oil tank, SAWS facility on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A lightning strike caused a grass fire near an oil tank at a South Side site near a SAWS facility Monday night, according to officials.
Emergency crews responded to the 4500 block of Hardy Road, east of I-37 and south of Loop 1604, just after 9 p.m.
Joe Arrington, the public information officer for San Antonio Fire Department, said no injuries have been reported so far.
A power outage in the area was also reported.
Anne Hayden, a spokesperson for SAWS, said water customers shouldn’t be impacted by the fire near the SAWS H2Oaks facility.
Our assignment desk has been in touch with @MySAWS, Who informed us water customers will not be impacted. There was a fire at a nearby facility that caused a grass fire to spread, there is also a power outage. pic.twitter.com/Tn9HIQ0fsS— @KSATPattySantos (@ksatpattysantos) August 23, 2022