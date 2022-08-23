WATCH LIVE: Michelle Barrientes Vela public corruption trial

👉 Watch the trial livestream.

The highly anticipated public corruption trial of indicted former Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela is being heard in a Bexar County courtroom.

A jury was seated Monday and opening arguments are slated for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 226th District Court.

Barrientes Vela, who stepped down in late 2019 after triggering the state’s resign-to-run law, faces two felony counts of tampering with evidence.

The charges were included in a wide sweeping January 2020 indictment of her and her former captain, Marc D. Garcia, covering her tumultuous 33 months in office.

The indictment, among other allegations regarding her time in office, accuses Barrientes Vela of presenting Rodriguez Park security cash logs that she knew were false.

Prosecutors last year dismissed the most serious charge against Barrientes Vela, aggravated perjury, leaving her to face the tampering charges as well as multiple counts of official oppression.

If Barrientes Vela is convicted on either tampering charge, prosecutors will likely ask 226th District Court Judge Velia Meza to consider the official oppression counts during sentencing, sources familiar with the case have told KSAT Investigates.

