Tense testimony exchange during trial of man accused of deadly shooting in 2020

Testimony continued Wednesday morning in the trial of man accused of killing another man two years ago over a tire rental dispute.

SAN ANTONIO – Testimony continued Wednesday morning in the trial of a man accused of killing another man two years ago over a tire rental dispute.

Richard Vallejo is facing up to life in prison for the death of Andrew Gomez.

Gomez was shot six times after visiting Vallejo’s parent’s house to talk with him about money he owed.

Andrew Gomez’s brother, Timothy Gomez, took the stand Wednesday and explained that his brother wasn’t visiting Vallejo to repossess his tires. He testified that it was a welfare check to find out why Vallejo wasn’t paying what he owed on the rentals.

Both brothers worked for Rolling Rentals.

“As far as our job and Andrew’s job, it was strictly to find information, find what’s going on. The customer was four to six weeks past due,” Timothy Gomez said.

During cross examination, defense attorney Robert Maurer asked about company policy, and if it was common to cuss in text message exchanges with customers.

Ad

“I honestly don’t think you can speak for him or say what he cared about,” Timothy Gomez said.

The back and forth between the two often got tense as Maurer objected to 437th District Court Judge Melisa Skinner that Timothy Gomez was being non-responsive and not answering the questions he asked.

Timothy Gomez said that his brother may have gotten heated during the exchange, but he was not threatening.

“I don’t know of any threats my brother made,” Timothy Gomez said. “Nothing justifies what he did to my brother.”

The defense during opening statements on Tuesday said this case was self-defense and Vallejo was threatened by Andrew Gomez, who was waiting for him at his parent’s home.

The trial will continue on Thursday.

Related: