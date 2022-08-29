$11.8 million worth of cocaine seized at Laredo port of entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized $11.8 million worth of cocaine at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in Laredo. Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized $11.8 million worth of cocaine at a Laredo port of entry.

The seizure happened at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge on Friday, when a CBP officer referred a 2016 Stoughton trailer, which manifested as a shipment of baby wipes, for a secondary inspection. The truck was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 1,935 packages containing 1,532.65 pounds of cocaine, a news release said.

CBP seized the narcotics. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

