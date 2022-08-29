Proposed apartment complex, new businesses has residents in one Helotes neighborhood concerned about new development

HELOTES, Texas – Plans for a new development in Helotes have been granted approvals by the necessary agencies however, there’s a major backup. Residents in Helotes are not on-board and want the proposal dismissed.

The development in question is a nearly 300-unit apartment complex and four commercial businesses located off Highway 16 between Bridgepoint Road and Triana Parkway. The proposal was submitted by the Sixizzotti Family Limited Partnership.

“We strongly and seriously petition and object to the proposed construction of 297 apartments known as the Ranch Creek Apartments and commercial premises,” said Jenica, who lives in the Triana Subdivision, which is feet away from the proposed project. She spoke in front of the Bexar County Commissioner’s Court on Tuesday, August 23.

“In the past two days, my neighborhood has been able to collect 420 signatures from residents in our neighborhood regarding this, and if we had more time, we would probably have many more,” Jenica said. “We also have close to 400 signatures on an online petition that was started just last night.”

As of Monday afternoon, the online petition has accumulated 1,115 signatures in opposition to the development.

According to the online petition, “The land in question sits in a flood zone. Once the land is covered by non-porous concrete, even with retention ponds, it will only flood worse, causing the surrounding homes and Highway 16 to flood in times of severe weather.”

Along with runoff concerns, those who live in Helotes said they worry about the traffic and wildlife in the area.

“We understand that the U-turn intersection between Bridgepoint and Triana Parkway, currently used by residents exiting the Triana neighborhood, will be relocated further north on Highway 16,” Jenica said at the meeting. “As there is a curve in the road further north on Highway 16, this has the potential to increase the risk of accidents with more traffic entering the highway from the proposed apartment complex and set of commercial suites.”

However, during Tuesday’s meeting, Bexar County Director of Public Works Renee Green said the traffic impact analysis was approved by the Texas Department of Transportation.

“(The development) does front a state highway, which is TXDOT’s jurisdiction,” Green said. “They did review the traffic impact analysis. There are two entrances and exits on that property, itself, not Bridgeport. So that is being taken care of. They did approve this. I have a letter from TXDOT approving the traffic impact analysis. I also have a letter from the City of Helotes since it’s in their ETJ. Their city engineer approved the traffic impact analysis.”

According to the online petition, “The area where these apartments are proposed is currently home to heritage oaks, coyotes, bats, salamanders, foxes, bobcats, deer, wild pigs, various bird species, including the Golden Cheeked Warbler and a plethora of other wildlife.”

“It is our desire, this area, be designated a natural wildlife sanctuary as soon as possible,” Jenica said.

But Green insisted the documentation supports the proposed subdivision and meets the minimum requirements and checks all the boxes.

“We did confirm on the environmental side of this, that all the required documentation (was completed),” Green said. “They certified that in fact, they had completed the environmental assessment that would be in the lap of U.S. Fish and Wildlife.”

Ultimately, the Bexar County Commissioner’s court voted to delay the construction of the 297 apartment units and the commercial businesses.

“I’d like to make a motion that we postpone this to a later date,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Marialyn Barnard said.

“This will give you some time to sit down with them and try to work out something that might be good for both of you,” Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said. “What’s important is trying to reach a community agreement.”

A timeline was not established.

