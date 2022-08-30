Drugs suspected in deaths of 2 females in Del Rio, police say

DEL RIO, Texas – Two females are dead and one male is hospitalized after police found them Sunday in an apartment in Del Rio where cocaine and traces of fentanyl were found.

According to the Del Rio Police Department, a 911 call was received at 9:36 p.m. regarding several unresponsive subjects inside an apartment in the 400 block of Ela Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victims inside a unit, police said. The females were pronounced dead at the scene. The male was transported to Val Verde Regional Medical Center for treatment. The victims’ ages were not available, and they haven’t been identified. Autopsies have been ordered for the females.

Officers noticed suspected narcotics on a table, and due to the potential hazard of the unknown substance, they walked out of the apartment and escorted family and friends from the unit, police said.

The Laughlin Air Force Base Fire Department HazMat team was called to the scene to help in the investigation. Residents in surrounding apartments were evacuated due to the unknown substance, police said.

A sample of the substance was tested by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and preliminary tests were positive for cocaine and traces of fentanyl, police said. Additional samples of the substance were collected for laboratory testing.

Del Rio police and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are investigating to find the source of the drugs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Del Rio PD Investigative Division at 830-774-8591.

