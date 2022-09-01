RBFCU is accepting 12 of the most-wanted food items during Hunger Action Month

San Antonio – You can be someone’s hope-in-action this September.

Visit any participating Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union location and help fight hunger by donating any of the 12 most-wanted food items.

Donations will be accepted from Sept. 1 – 30, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

San Antonio Food Bank barrels are located inside every participating RBFCU location. Any items donated will benefit the San Antonio Food Bank’s Hunger Action Month.

The Purpose

Each week, the San Antonio Food Bank provides food for 100,000 individuals in our community. The purpose of Hunger Action Month is to bring focus to those who are at risk for food insecurity.

Hunger Action Month is a nationwide event that takes place during the month of September.

People are encouraged to volunteer, fundraise, and donate to the San Antonio Food Bank to help fight hunger and encourage hope for people who are faced with the impossible choice of having to decide between providing food or other daily necessities for themselves or their families.

The 12 most-wanted items:

Peanut Butter

Beans Chili

Cereal

Rice

Canned Stews

Tuna

Mac & Cheese

Canned Soups

Pop Top Food Items

Full Meals (Can/Box)

Canned Luncheon Meats

RBFCU Donation Locations:

Austin Highway; 1032 Austin Highway, San Antonio, TX 78209

Bandera; 11432 W. Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78254

Bitters; 2514 N. Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78248

Boerne; 1338 S. Main Street, Boerne, TX 78006

Broadway; 8539 Broadway Street, San Antonio, TX 78217

Brooks; 3818 Goliad Road, San Antonio, TX 78223

Bulverde Crossing; 155 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde, TX 78163

Culebra; 10567 Culebra Road, San Antonio, TX 78250

Encino; 21910 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX 78258

Floresville; 156 US Highway 181 N, Floresville, TX 78114

Gold Canyon; 2080 North Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232

Kerrville, 1801 Sidney Baker Street, Kerrville, TX 78028

Leon Valley; 6700 Bandera Road, Leon Valley, TX 78238

Live Oak; 12415 Old Converse Road, Live Oak, TX 78233

Marshall Road; 23737 Bulverde Road, San Antonio, TX 78259

Mission South; 201 SW Military Dr., San Antonio, TX 78221

Northcliffe; 22015 N. IH-35, Shertz, TX 78154

Potranco; 10581 Potranco Road, San Antonio, TX 78251

Rigsby; 2202 Semlinger Road, San Antonio, TX 78220

Schertz; 4980 FM 3009, Shertz, TX 78154

South San; 8159 S. IH-35, San Antonio, TX 78224

Summit; 6475 Baywater Dr., San Antonio, TX 78229

Thousand Oaks; 12307 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX 78217

UTSA; 14410 IH-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78249

Windcrest; 7720 IH-35 North, San Antonio, TX 78218

Woodlake; 7649 FM 78, San Antonio, TX 78244

