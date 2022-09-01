RBFCU is accepting 12 of the most-wanted food items during Hunger Action Month

San Antonio – You can be someone’s hope-in-action this September.
Visit any participating Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union location and help fight hunger by donating any of the 12 most-wanted food items.
Donations will be accepted from Sept. 1 – 30, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
San Antonio Food Bank barrels are located inside every participating RBFCU location. Any items donated will benefit the San Antonio Food Bank’s Hunger Action Month.
The Purpose
Each week, the San Antonio Food Bank provides food for 100,000 individuals in our community. The purpose of Hunger Action Month is to bring focus to those who are at risk for food insecurity.
Hunger Action Month is a nationwide event that takes place during the month of September.
People are encouraged to volunteer, fundraise, and donate to the San Antonio Food Bank to help fight hunger and encourage hope for people who are faced with the impossible choice of having to decide between providing food or other daily necessities for themselves or their families.
The 12 most-wanted items:
- Peanut Butter
- Beans Chili
- Cereal
- Rice
- Canned Stews
- Tuna
- Mac & Cheese
- Canned Soups
- Pop Top Food Items
- Full Meals (Can/Box)
- Canned Luncheon Meats
RBFCU Donation Locations:
- Austin Highway; 1032 Austin Highway, San Antonio, TX 78209
- Bandera; 11432 W. Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78254
- Bitters; 2514 N. Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78248
- Boerne; 1338 S. Main Street, Boerne, TX 78006
- Broadway; 8539 Broadway Street, San Antonio, TX 78217
- Brooks; 3818 Goliad Road, San Antonio, TX 78223
- Bulverde Crossing; 155 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde, TX 78163
- Culebra; 10567 Culebra Road, San Antonio, TX 78250
- Encino; 21910 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX 78258
- Floresville; 156 US Highway 181 N, Floresville, TX 78114
- Gold Canyon; 2080 North Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232
- Kerrville, 1801 Sidney Baker Street, Kerrville, TX 78028
- Leon Valley; 6700 Bandera Road, Leon Valley, TX 78238
- Live Oak; 12415 Old Converse Road, Live Oak, TX 78233
- Marshall Road; 23737 Bulverde Road, San Antonio, TX 78259
- Mission South; 201 SW Military Dr., San Antonio, TX 78221
- Northcliffe; 22015 N. IH-35, Shertz, TX 78154
- Potranco; 10581 Potranco Road, San Antonio, TX 78251
- Rigsby; 2202 Semlinger Road, San Antonio, TX 78220
- Schertz; 4980 FM 3009, Shertz, TX 78154
- South San; 8159 S. IH-35, San Antonio, TX 78224
- Summit; 6475 Baywater Dr., San Antonio, TX 78229
- Thousand Oaks; 12307 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX 78217
- UTSA; 14410 IH-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78249
- Windcrest; 7720 IH-35 North, San Antonio, TX 78218
- Woodlake; 7649 FM 78, San Antonio, TX 78244
