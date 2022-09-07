2 people arrested for dumping mattresses, box springs, county officials say

Rhonda Dutton, 61, and Larry Donell Williams, 64, have been charged with illegal dumping, authorities say.

SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman have been arrested after they were seen dumping mattresses and box springs, according to Bexar County officials.

A news release from Bexar County states that Rhonda Dutton, 61, and Larry Donell Williams, 64, have each been charged with illegal dumping (greater than 5 pounds, less than 500 pounds), a Class B misdemeanor.

Williams was also charged with illegal dumping (greater than 200 pounds for commercial purposes), a state jail felony, according to authorities.

The investigation began when authorities received information on and photos of the pair dumping items.

Dutton was arrested on Aug. 22 and Williams was arrested on Sept. 1.

“The Bexar County Environmental Services Department with its environmental crimes investigators continues to pursue illegal dumpers,” the release states. “While the Camelot neighborhood remains a focus of investigative activity, other areas of unincorporated Bexar County also receive added attention by our specialized investigators.”

