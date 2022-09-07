Feds make largest methamphetamine seizure in Del Rio Port of Entry’s history

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Del Rio Port of Entry seized methamphetamine valued at $11.9 million, the largest in the port’s history, according to CBP officials.

On Monday, a tractor-trailer attempted to cross the Del Rio International Bridge when a CBP officer referred it for a secondary inspection.

The tractor-trailer was referred for a K-9 and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 320 packages containing 1,337 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment, officials said.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $11.9 million, according to CBP.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

“This is a massive seizure of methamphetamine, it is largest in the history of the port and it reflects the steadfast commitment of our officers to the CBP border security mission and their effective application of technology, training and experience,” said Liliana Flores, port director of the Del Rio Port of Entry, in a written statement.