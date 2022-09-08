Team Boyle still a big part of Head for the Cure San Antonio

The 9th Annual Head for the Cure 5K run/walk returns this month to raise awareness and funds for those in the community with brain tumors.

Since 2014, one family has been lacing up their shoes and running memory of their father, Jim Boyle.

Boyle was KSAT 12′s former news director who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in September 2013.

As the Head for the Cure 5K nears, KSAT employees step into the Breakdown Booth to remember former News Director Jim Boyle, who lost his battle to brain cancer in 2014. He was a force in San Antonio television for decades, and we continue to honor his legacy today.REGISTER TODAY: Click here for Head for the Cure signup information.

The inoperable glioblastoma tumor later caused a brain bleed, and Boyle died six months after being diagnosed.

“I think it’s important to have a well-known community out there for support for people going through the same thing,” said Erin Dempsey, Boyle’s daughter.

Dempsey helped bring Head for the Cure to San Antonio. In 2014, the race kicked off right outside the KSAT 12 studios.

Not only was it in memory of Boyle but for all those who were battling cancer or who had passed away from it.

“It’s a great way to celebrate loved ones who have been through a lot and to celebrate the community that forms around them,” Dempsey said.

Since then, just under $2 million has been raised, with Team Boyle raising more than $100,000 of that total.

This year, the Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk is set to begin at Providence Catholic School on Sept. 24, and the race route will still pass in front of KSAT 12.

The funds raised through registrations, donations, and sponsorships from the event will support brain tumor research and advocacy programs at University Health and other brain cancer programs, education, and initiatives nationwide.

Those interested in participating or donating can do so at www.headforthecure.org/san-antonio. Use code KSAT to receive $5 off your registration.

