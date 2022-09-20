Family Dollar recalling Colgate toothpaste sold at Texas stores

Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling Colgate toothpaste that was “stored outside of labeled temperature requirements,” according to the FDA.

The toothpaste was shipped to stores in several U.S. states, including Texas, from May 1 through June 21.

The recalled products include:

998277, Colgate Optic White Stain Prevention Toothpaste 2.1oz

998909, Colgate Optic White Charcoal Toothpaste 4.2oz

999043, Colgate Optic White Mouthwash 16 Fl Oz

999088, Colgate Optic White High Impact Toothpaste 3oz

999749, Colgate Optic White Toothpaste Icy Fresh 3.2oz

999750, Colgate Optic White Stain Fighter Toothpaste Clean Mnt 4.2oz

The FDA said that Dollar General is unaware of any complaints or illnesses related to the recalled toothpaste.

Anyone who purchased a recalled toothpaste can return it to the Family Dollar without a receipt.

The toothpaste recall is the latest from Family Dollar due to products being stored outside their temperature requirements.

In July and August, Family Dollar recalled multiple products from various brands, including Dayquil cold and flu medicine and Icy Hot patches. To see a full list of those recalled products, click here for July’s recall and here for August’s recall.

Anyone with questions about the recalls can contact Family Dollar’s customer service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

