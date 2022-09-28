Have you seen him? SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for aggravated robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery of a Texaco gas station on the city’s North Side.

The incident occurred on Sept. 25 at 9:25 p.m. at the gas station located in the 2200 block of Lockhill-Selma Road.

According to police, a man held a store clerk, a 50-year-old woman, at gunpoint while stealing store items and money before running away on foot.

Anyone with more information of the suspect or the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.