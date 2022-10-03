85º

Donate blood, get a Halloween T-shirt

Blood donors can make an appointment at one of South Texas Blood & Tissue’s centers

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

South Texas Blood & Tissue is looking to treat blood donors this Halloween. (South Texas Blood & Tissue)

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood & Tissue is looking to treat blood donors this Halloween.

Through October, donors will take home a Halloween donor T-shirt of their choice.

Recent traumas have caused steep decreases in the community blood supply and led to multiple days last week with less than a one-day community blood supply, according to a new release.

South Texas Blood & Tissue aims to keep a three-day supply of blood to supply partnering hospitals and clinics.

If you’re interested in making a donation, you can make an appointment at one of South Texas Blood & Tissue’s nine donor centers. To schedule, visit SouthTexasBlood.org or call 210-731-5590.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

