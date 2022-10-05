San Antonio artists show iconic West Side people, places through Loteria-style art exhibit

A group of local women artists called Mujer Artes talk about the memories found in each painting.

SAN ANTONIO – A group of local women artists is showcasing treasures of the West Side through Loteria-style paintings depicting iconic places and faces of the community.

All the artists from MujerArtes have a connection with the West Side, a historically Hispanic part of town. Some cards read “chili queens,” “la chola,” “la curandera,” and “la gasolinera.”

Teri Borrego is one of the nine artists behind the 36 clay acrylic paintings.

Borrego said she wants people to see the beauty in her community.

“Most of the time, it’s a negative comment that I hear. And I said, well, we’re going to make this a positive thing, that people are going to see what we’re doing,” Borrego said.

Ana Uviedo painted Nuestra Senora Guadalupe Church.

Catholic churches are often tied to Hispanic culture, not just as a place of worship but often as the heart of a neighborhood.

Uviedo said the church is where she met her husband, who was raised by the priest.

“He would tell me he’d ring the church bells at 6 in the morning, and he was always with a priest,” Uviedo said. “I will never forget this humble neighborhood. The story, my story of my boyfriend, now my husband of 61 years.”

Each of their personal stories is written on the back. Each card is available for sale, and the money will support their future art projects.

The “Loteria Del Westside” MujerArtes exhibit and sale will be open to the public on Oct. 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Esperanza Center, 922 San Pedro Creek. The exhibit will stay open until Oct. 28.

