More than 1.2 million voters are registered in Bexar County ahead of Election Day

SAN ANTONIO – You can expect to see many more voters heading to the polls in Bexar County on Election Day this year than in past years.

There are currently 1,230,335 registered voters, according to the Bexar County Elections Department website. In 2020, there were 1,162,040 registered voters.

The county has added 68,295 registered voters since 2020.

Bexar County Elections Department Administrator Jacquelyn Callanen expects about 650,000 to 700,000 voters to head to the polls this midterm season. That’s a sharp increase from the 2018 midterm election, where 551,896 voters cast their ballots.

With a larger voter turnout expected on Election Day, Nov. 8, the county is adding more polling locations.

The Bexar County Commissioners Court approved 302 voting locations earlier this week after a judge ordered the county to add more sites.

Some of these polling places will be at area school districts that have declared Election Day as a holiday.

The districts include Northside, North East, Southwest and East Central. However, the exact campuses where these polling locations will be haven’t been announced.

There will be at least one veteran election employee at each polling site, according to the Callanen. She asks that the public be patient and civil at the polls this year following a series of “irate” phone calls.

Early voting begins Oct. 24 and will continue through Nov. 4.

There are 51 early voting center sites available, according to the elections department.

Click here to learn where to cast your ballot early or for more information ahead of Election Day.

More on KSAT: