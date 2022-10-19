Bexar County will have 302 polling sites on Election Day, but all locations aren’t determined

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County election officials say they are still deciding where to place 302 polling locations when Election Day arrives next month.

On Tuesday, the Bexar County Commissioners Court approved 302 voting locations after a judge ordered the county to add more sites ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

In a news conference on Wednesday, elections administrator Jacque Callanen said they do not have a finalized list of the Election Day polling locations.

“Until my staff finishes working every one of them, we’re not going to put this list up,” she said.

Some sites will be located in the school districts that have declared Election Day as a holiday: Northside, North East, Southwest and East Central. The exact campuses that will be used as Election Day polling locations are unknown at this time.

“Some of the sites that didn’t declare a holiday for the students have been giving a little bit of pushback, and we do understand that, we really do,” she said.

She added that in the past, about 68% of polling sites have been in schools.

There are 51 early voting sites this midterm election, she said. A full list of locations can be found here.

Each polling site will have at least one veteran election employee, she said, adding that staff has received a series of “irate” phone calls in general.

She said voters have been demanding and demeaning on the phone, often swearing at employees and telling them they’re “incompetent.”

She urged voters to be patient and civil at the polls.

Callanen said they are expecting 650,000-700,000 total voters this midterm season. In the 2018 midterm election, 551,896 total ballots were cast.

According to the election website, there are 1,230,335 registered voters in Bexar County. In 2020, there were 1,162,040 registered voters.

