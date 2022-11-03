Man rescued from North Side house fire, taken to hospital with burns and smoke inhalation

A man was rescued from a fire at a North Side home and taken to the hospital on Thursday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was rescued from a fire at a North Side home and taken to the hospital on Thursday morning.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the home just before 3:45 a.m. in the 13500 block of Cassia Way, not far from East Bitters and Heimer roads.

They arrived to find smoke emitting from the home.

A man was trapped inside and had to be rescued, according to SAFD. He suffered from burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital.

He reportedly lived at the home with his mother and a dog, who were both able to make it outside the home.

SAFD said the damage to the home was minimal, as the fire was quickly knocked down.

The fire appeared to have started in the man’s bedroom, according to SAFD. They are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Read also: