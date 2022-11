SAN ANTONIO – In celebration of National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, Popeyes is giving away free sandwiches for a week.

From now through Nov. 9, fried chicken lovers can get a free chicken sandwich when they order a chicken sandwich combo, according to Popeye’s Instagram.

The free sandwiches are up for grabs in classic or spicy versions.

The deal is only available on the Popeyes app or online for mobile order pick-up or delivery.

