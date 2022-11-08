Church shootings on East Side spark movement to STOP the violence

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot and killed Sunday as he walked into church on the East Side. A pastor from a different church that experienced a similar shooting calls on faith leaders to unite against violence on the streets and at home.

Rosa Wilson urges faith leaders on the East Side to form unity against street and gang violence after the latest church shooting around the corner from her place of worship.

Police say Lyndon Seymour was shot in the head and killed as he got out of the vehicle and headed into the church at Storehouse Ministries and Fellowship Church on WW White Road Sunday.

Wilson Bishop at Great Faith Institutional Church says her church was also the target of gun violence in February 2021. No one was killed, but she says her congregation was traumatized.

“Our children are being traumatized. Post-traumatic stress disorder is real,” she said. After the incident at her church, Wilson started STOP, a monthly rally against violence on the streets and at home. It stands for Stop Terrorizing Our People. She’s challenging every leader to join her cause.

“We have five fingers open, single individual. But if you place these fingers together, you close them. We have a fist, and we’re stronger. We need you. It’s time to get involved. Come from behind that pulpit, that podium, and come outside and assist your sister and brother and be about our father’s business,” she said.

Her next monthly rally is November 17 at 6 p.m.

Greater Faith Church Flyer (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)