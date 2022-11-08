Southwest Bexar County car crash linked to missing person’s case, BCSO says

A crashed car and body found in Southwest Bexar County are possibly connected to the disappearance of a 25-year-old man, said the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday morning, BCSO found the vehicle of a missing person, Austin Wiseman, with heavy damage overturned in Elm Creek near Somerset Road and Evans Road.

A man’s body was also found at the scene. However, BCSO said the man’s identification was pending with the medical examiner’s office.

The medical examiner’s office could only confirm the body found was that of a man and said the ID is still tentative.

At the scene, the family and friends of Wiseman said they believed the person found was Austin. They looked through where the car was removed and found Austin’s glasses and work badge.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Wiseman was last seen in the 20000 block of Somerset Road on Oct. 30th. Wiseman was expected to go to work that day but was not heard from since that morning.