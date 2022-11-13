51º

Suspected home intruder shot, killed by homeowner on Southwest Side, SAPD says

Police said the suspected intruder died at the scene from injuries

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

A suspected home intruder is dead after being shot by a homeowner on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A suspected home intruder is dead after being shot during a confrontation with a homeowner on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Hazel Street.

Police said the homeowner, a man in his early 20s, went to the back door of his home to confront a possible intruder.

The homeowner found the alleged intruder, a man in his mid-30s, near the back door and fired two gunshots, striking him in the chest, SAPD said.

When officers arrived, they performed CPR on the man who was shot until EMS took over. The man later died from his injuries at the scene.

Police said it’s possible the homeowner and the alleged intruder could be related.

The investigation continues.

