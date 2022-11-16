San Antonio, Dallas men indicted for attempting to smuggle weapons, ammunition into Mexico, DOJ says

DEL RIO, Texas – A San Antonio man and a Dallas man are facing a lengthy prison sentence and a large fine after being indicted by a federal grand jury in Del Rio for allegedly trying to smuggle weapons and ammunition into Mexico.

Miguel Angel Ocura-Arenas, 67, of San Antonio was arrested on Oct. 10 for trying to smuggle seven firearms with 29 magazines, ammunition, a rifle barrel and a universal fake suppressor into Mexico, according to the Dept. of Justice.

A day later, Rafael Martinez, 40, of Dallas, was arrested for similar charges — trying to smuggle seven firearms and more than 300 rounds of ammunition into Mexico.

Both of the men appeared in court on Oct. 12 and have since been detained without bond.

According to DOJ officials, if both men are convicted, they could each serve up to 10 years in prison with a fine of up to $250,000 and three years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Their sentencing will be determined by a federal district court judge at a later date.