Volunteers prep ahead of 43rd annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner this week

For the first time in two years, the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner will be in person at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on Thursday. Volunteers prepared for the event on Sunday in an effort to have everything ready for the big day.

A longtime standing partner, The RK Group, donated more than 550 turkeys for the dinner.

“We’re proud to say that we were able to donate the turkeys needed to provide this meal for this long-standing San Antonio row humanist dinner tradition,” said RK Group partner Noe Martinez.

The community-style dinner is a giveback event expected to feed more than 25,000 people. Raul Jimenez’s grandson says this year’s dinner will make a difference for people who need it most.

“Prices have gone up with inflation, and it’s just getting really, really hard to afford things,” said Raul Jimenez III.

Americans are embracing for an expensive Thanksgiving, and data from the United States Department of Agriculture estimates food prices will be up 9.5% to 10.5% this year. Historically, they’ve only risen 2% annually.

“We just kind of have a community table so that everyone can come enjoy. That way, no one is left behind and the mission continues,” Raul Jimenez III said.

The Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner is a free and open event to the public. The event is scheduled for Nov. 24 at the Henry. B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

