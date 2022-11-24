66º

Houston hit-and-run driver found at ER after leaving teenage passenger to die, police say

Driver charged with failure to stop and render aid

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Angel David Espinoza Martinez, 19, is charged with failure to stop and render aid (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A Houston man has been charged with failure to stop and render aid after leaving the scene of a crash where he was a driver.

KSAT sister station KPRC reported that 19-year-old Angel David Espinoza Martinez was driving a red Nissan Altima southbound in the 8000 block of South Gessner Road around 4:45 a.m. Sunday when he failed to stay in the roadway and struck a power pole.

Houston police reported that Martinez exited the wrecked Altima and ran off, leaving his 17-year-old passenger behind.

According to KPRC, Martinez was located at an area hospital seeking treatment for injuries he sustained in the crash.

The teenage passenger was declared dead at the scene by paramedics and his identity is still pending verification by Harris County officials.

Martinez was charged and taken to jail after being discharged from the hospital, police said.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

