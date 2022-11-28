San Antonio man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting child

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a minor and possessing dozens of files of child pornography on his phone.

Federal authorities said Pedro Damian Martinez, 30, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and ordered to pay $50,000 to the victim.

Martinez sexually assaulted a minor multiple times and recorded the assaults on video, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. He also had more than 100 other files containing child pornography on his phone, which was forfeited to authorities.

“The lengthy sentence imposed in this case is fitting in light of the unthinkable damage this individual inflicted on a child,” U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff said in a news release. “Along with our partners, we will continue to hold those who harm the lives of innocents accountable for their actions.”

The FBI, San Antonio police and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

