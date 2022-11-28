San Antonio man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend in head on Thanksgiving night, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving night at a home in West Bexar County, according to jail records.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Paris Shaw, 24, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of De Zavala Road after someone reported him looking into vehicles. San Antonio police responded to the scene and Shaw ran off, BCSO said.

Shaw was eventually detained, and officers learned he was wanted in the Thanksgiving night shooting.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury-family/dating, a first-degree felony, and burglary of a building, criminal trespassing and evading arrest. His bond is set at $232,000.

Shaw was arrested shortly before the shooting victim, Joanna Baker, succumbed to her injuries.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said that Shaw shot Baker in the head at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 10600 block of Barbwire Pass, not far from Loop 1604 and Shaenfield Road.

Deputies arrived at the home and found the front door open. They could hear someone having difficulty breathing, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The woman was found on the couch, bleeding from her nose. She was taken to University Hospital, where she was placed on life-support. Records with the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office show she died just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

The affidavit states that the shooter, identified as Shaw by two witnesses, was not at the scene.

The witnesses told BCSO that Baker and Shaw were in a relationship, and Shaw was “being loud and belligerent” before the shooting.

One witness said he saw Shaw leave a room and return with a small rifle without the stock. Shaw stood in front of Baker, “emptied out a few rounds,” placed the gun between her eyes and threatened to pull the trigger, the witness told authorities according to the affidavit.

The woman allegedly said “go ahead I don’t care” and Shaw pulled the trigger, the affidavit states.

The other witnesses told deputies that she heard about four gunshots.

She heard Shaw say “I shot her, I shot her, I thought the clip was empty, I didn’t mean to,” the affidavit states.

On Saturday, deputies asked for the public’s help in finding Shaw, saying he was believed to be armed and dangerous.

BCSO said he also had an active warrant for mail theft.

The investigation is ongoing and he is expected to face additional charges due to the death of Baker, BCSO said.

