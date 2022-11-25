Trial starts Monday for former Border Patrol agent, accused serial killer Juan David Ortiz

SAN ANTONIO – The trial of Juan David Ortiz, a former Border Patrol agent accused of murdering four women near Laredo in 2018, will take place in Bexar County after a change of venue was granted.

KSAT 12 will be streaming the entire proceedings, from gavel to gavel, on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and YouTube.

A jury was selected last month and the trial is expected to begin on Nov. 28.

It was initially a death penalty case but the lead prosecutor on the case, Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz, recently took capital punishment off the table.

He said the victims’ families agreed to the change which would also shorten the trial from four weeks to about two weeks.

Ortiz’s alleged murder spree began in Sept. of 2018.

Melissa Ramirez, Claudia Anne Luera, Griselda Canut and Jannelle Ortiz were all found dead with gunshot wounds within weeks of each other off I-35, north of Laredo.

Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Ann Luera, Humberto "Janelle" Ortiz and Guiselda Cantu were all killed in Webb Co. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Learn more about this case by watching KSAT’s exclusive “Open Court: The Trial of Juan David Ortiz on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus or on KSAT’s YouTube channel.