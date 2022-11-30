SAPD seeks information in 1999 murder of man killed at family gathering by stray bullet

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting that killed a man at a family gathering 23 years ago.

Police said Rick Alvarez was killed after being hit by a stray bullet on Aug. 15, 1999, at 3:56 a.m., while at a family gathering in the 300 block of Springvale Drive.

Police said Alvarez was in the backyard with friends and family when five to six gunshots were heard, and he was struck in the hip.

The 31-year-old man died as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.