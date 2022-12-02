64º

Autism Treatment Center to host photos with Santa event

Event is from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Dec. 3

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – Children with autism will have the chance for a special visit with Santa on Dec. 3.

The sold-out holiday event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Autism Treatment Center at 15911 Nacogdoches Road.

The goal of the occasion is to ensure autistic children have a positive photo experience with Santa, where stimulation is kept to a minimum and staff are trained to work with special needs, according to a release.

“We knew there was a need for a controlled environment where children and adults with autism could get photos with Santa,” said the development director of ATC, Cynthia Hamilton. “We didn’t know how big the need was, though, until we posted our event on social media. Within two days, we had 100 children signed up and had to close registration because all our time slots were filled.”

