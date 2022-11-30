Morgan’s Wonderland to host annual Snowball Run in December

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s Wonderland is hosting its annual Snowball Run for inclusivity in December.

The 5K and 1K run/walk event will be on Dec. 12 at 5025 David Edwards Drive.

Everyone who signs up will receive a voucher for free admission to “A Wonderland Christmas” on certain days, a long-sleeved t-shirt, and an ornament, according to a news release.

Attendees can expect to enjoy Starbucks coffee and Whataburger breakfast at the park.

Funds from the event will benefit Morgan’s Wonderland inclusion initiatives.

“Participants of all ages and athletic abilities – are invited to enjoy a run or walk around Morgan’s Wonderland and other areas of Wonderland, Texas,” said general manager Jessica Lizardo. “Morgan’s Wonderland will be all dressed up for ‘A Wonderland Christmas,’ our showcase of special holiday entertainment presented on select evenings leading up to Christmas.”

There is also a virtual option if you can’t attend the event in person.

Registration fees are $35 for virtual participants, $40 for the 1K, and $45 for the 5K.

Those interested can register online. On-site registration will be available up to 30 minutes before the run.

