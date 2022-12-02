Cigarette likely to blame for small apartment fire on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A poorly discarded cigarette is the likely cause for a fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex early Friday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 3:40 a.m. at the Meadows at Bentley Drive Apartments in the 8000 block of Bentley Drive, not far from Montgomery Drive and Midcrown Drive.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found smoke showing from a bottom corner apartment of a three-story building. They managed to put the small fire out quickly, and without incident.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to a closet and that everyone inside the building got out safely. Firefighters checked the other apartments for smoke damage.

The SAFD says the fire likely was started by a combination of a poorly discarded cigarette and some nearby clothes. A damage estimate to the apartment was not given.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

No injuries were reported.