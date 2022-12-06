Police search for suspect in robbery of food truck, shooting on city’s North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who shot a person during a robbery of a food truck outside a North Side bar.

The incident occurred around 12:20 a.m. outside Slackers Sports Bar in the 120 block of West Rector Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue and McCullough Avenue.

According to police, a man dressed in all black robbed a food truck outside the bar and the victim chased the suspect around the building. That’s when, police say, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired, striking the victim.

Police said the man then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect has not been found.

The victim was transported by ambulance to University Hospital, and is currently listed as stable.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.